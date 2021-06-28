Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 8,580 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.