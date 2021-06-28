Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 9,720 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,471 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

