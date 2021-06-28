Rathbone Brothers plc Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

