Rathbone Brothers plc Has $16.30 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.10% of PTC worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.