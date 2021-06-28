Rathbone Brothers plc Has $18.89 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Generac by 48.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

Generac stock opened at $396.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $409.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

