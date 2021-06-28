Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.09 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,583 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 686,082 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 152,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4,151.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 479,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 163.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

