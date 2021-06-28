Rathbone Brothers plc Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

EWJ stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

