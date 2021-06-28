Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.08% of The Cooper Companies worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after buying an additional 67,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $396.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

