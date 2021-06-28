Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,033,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,545,000 after buying an additional 3,280,113 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $52.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

