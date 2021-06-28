Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 381.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

