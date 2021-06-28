Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.