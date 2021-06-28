Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases Shares of 62,757 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.10% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $148.01 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

