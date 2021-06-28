Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $116.27 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

