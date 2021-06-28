Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $510.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

