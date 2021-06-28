Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 10,436 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.