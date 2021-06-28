Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 16,960 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,184 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

