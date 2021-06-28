Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

