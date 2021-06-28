Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 9,602 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,320 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 294,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40.

