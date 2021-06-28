Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.69% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

