Rebecca Bottorff Sells 528 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.92. 16,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

