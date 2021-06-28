Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group (NOA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.50 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

4/29/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.76. 8,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 and have sold 91,100 shares worth $1,788,794.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

