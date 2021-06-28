Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group (NOA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.50 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00.
- 4/30/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
- 4/29/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.76. 8,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 and have sold 91,100 shares worth $1,788,794.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.