Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

