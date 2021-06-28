RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.0563 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $73.87 million and $550,422.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00325473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00122551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00181374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003209 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

