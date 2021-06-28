Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Wayfair worth $40,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $321.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.69 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

