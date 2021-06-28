Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.77 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 418,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $313.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.