Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $42.95 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of StoneCo worth $42,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $3,581,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $67.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.