Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Twilio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $383.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

