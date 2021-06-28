Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.63% of Travere Therapeutics worth $39,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $951.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

