Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 93,996 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,996 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of Gibraltar Industries worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 609,674 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

