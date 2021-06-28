Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $41.87 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,608,000 after buying an additional 160,147 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $104.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

