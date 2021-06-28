Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 690,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

