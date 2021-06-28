Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

