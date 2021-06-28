Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $333,189.93 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $333,189.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,919. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

