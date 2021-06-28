Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,539 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.