Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

