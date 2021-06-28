Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

VFF stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.67 million, a P/E ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

