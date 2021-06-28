Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) in the last few weeks:

6/26/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

6/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $164.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $135.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $125.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.49 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

