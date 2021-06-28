Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oatly Group (OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/15/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Nordea Equity Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

OTLY opened at 24.40 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 19.99 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

