Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IDOX (IDOX)

6/17/2021 – IDOX was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 68 ($0.89).

6/15/2021 – IDOX had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

6/7/2021 – IDOX had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDOX stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 66.50 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 261,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.97. The stock has a market cap of £296.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. IDOX plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.07 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

