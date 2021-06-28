ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of ResMed worth $56,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.50 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $247.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

