ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

RMD stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

