Reviewing SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) & China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Finance and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $71.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than China Finance.

Risk and Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 27.10% 26.69% 22.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.30 $447.29 million $3.00 20.84

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEI Investments beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

