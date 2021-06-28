Reviewing TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -7.42 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($2.05) -6.27

TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -30.09% -28.03% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -25.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TCR2 Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.98%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 300.47%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial. It is also developing TC-510 for, GPC3, IL-15, and Allogenic for solid tumors, as well as DC70 for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

