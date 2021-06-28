Richard N. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 42,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,771. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About Foley Trasimene Acquisition
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
