Richard N. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 42,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,771. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.