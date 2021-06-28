Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.50% of Rocky Brands worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.