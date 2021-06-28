Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

