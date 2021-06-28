Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 4.6%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $85.15. Approximately 58,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,464,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

