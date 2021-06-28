Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Volume Hits $425,264.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $425,264.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00163775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,350.13 or 1.00199295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

