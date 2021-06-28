Rudius Management LP Invests $51.11 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rudius Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,110,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 33.0% of Rudius Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rudius Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.92. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

