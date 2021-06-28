Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 485.0% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rupert Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.21. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

